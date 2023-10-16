Angela Simmons’ Instagram Reminds Us Why She’s Yo Gotti’s Dream Girl: Photos

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti hinted at having feelings for each other long before their romance began, but since they went public with their relationship, the pair have been on cloud nine. Even when they're not together, the CMG head knows that it's his duty as a boyfriend to promptly answer Simmons' calls, as he demonstrated in the middle of an interview with Power 106.

As for the shoe designer, she doesn't hesitate to make her affections for Gotti public knowledge either. On Sunday (October 15), the black-haired beauty shared a new photo dump on Instagram that shows her glowing like never before. Simmons gives of an ethereal vibe in her corset-style white dress, and her original caption proves that she's feeling confident. "Somebody's dream girl 🥰," the mother of one first wrote. After fans encouraged her to rep her beau in the comments, Angela eventually edited the post to read, "Gotti's Dream Girl #HIS."

Read More: Yo Gotti Praised For Answering Angela Simmons’ Call Mid-Interview

Yo Gotti and His Girl Are Locked In

The very next day, the 36-year-old returned with more heat for her followers. This time, she reminded us that there's no reason to stop posting swimsuit photos in the fall. Her look of choice was a bright pink, halter neck one-piece that bared her entire midsection, which she's obviously put plenty of work in on toning up as of late. "She’s Organic 🎂🤍," Simmons wrote in the caption, gassing up her own all-natural silhouette.

Read More: Angela Simmons Reminds Us “REAL Bodies Matter” With Unedited Bikini Pictures

Angela Simmons is Pretty in Pink

Based on her caption, Angela Simmons' cleanse is just one of the ways she's working toward achieving her body goals. Her vegan funnel and pancake mix is reportedly one of her favourite ways to nourish her body, but we're sure her dedication to fitness has also helped to sculpt her famously voluptuous figure. Do you think we'll see Angela and Yo Gotti tying the knot anytime soon? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]