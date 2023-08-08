Yo Gotti Praised For Answering Angela Simmons’ Call Mid-Interview

It’s no secret that Angela Simmons has long been the object of Yo Gotti’s affection. Now that he’s finally lucky enough to call the black-haired beauty his girlfriend, there’s no way he’ll risk losing her. The pair have spent much of their summer travelling around the globe and posing for photos in beautiful locations like Greece and Dubai. Even when they’re not in each other’s company due to their busy schedules, Angela and her rapper beau manage to stay connected throughout the day.

During a recent interview with Power 106‘s Justin Credible, Gotti was answering questions when he noticed an incoming call that he couldn’t help but pick up. “Do you wanna take that?” the host asked as the Southern star paused mid-sentence. “Yeah,” he replied before letting Simmons know that he’s in the midst of a work obligation. Though the lovers’ interaction was short and not particularly loving, the smile on Gotti’s face afterward proves that even just hearing from his girl brightens his day.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are Still Going Strong

“That was shorty,” he told Justin. “I wanted to say hi,” the radio personality admitted nervously. “You should’ve,” the 42-year-old teased his friend before they agreed to call Simmons back. “Yo, my boy Justin Credible interviewing me and wanted to speak to you,” Yo tells his girl. “I just wanted to say hi and introduce myself, definitely a fan,” the Power 106 icon gushed to Gotti’s other half.

Gotti first professed his adorating for Angela Simmons on “Down in the DM” nearly a decade ago. On his most recent project, a Gangsta Grillz sequel, the CMG head once again showed love to the shoe designer – now his girlfriend – in both a song and music video. Stream “No Fake Love” at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

