New clips shared on social media show Yo Gotti enjoying his vacation in Dubai with his girlfriend, Angela Simmons. The couple is seen cruising around on a golf cart, and taking in some spectacular views. Yo Gotti even flexes a 24k gold TV that appears to be located where they’re staying. The pair hasn’t been shy about showing off their luxurious vacations, also just recently traveling to Mykonos, Greece.

Simmons confirmed her relationship with the rapper at the beginning of this year. She described herself as being “Happier than [she’s] ever been,” going on to call him “the best man in the world.” Simmons also previously told Gotti “You are all I need and more.” Rumors of the pair’s romance have swirled since the drop of Yo Gotti’s 2016 hit, “Down In The DM.” He called Simmons out by name in the track, claiming to have a “crush” on her.

Yo Gotti Shows Off A Gold TV

In June, Yo Gotti and Jay-Z premiered their new documentary, Exposing Parchman. The documentary worked to shed light on injustice at Mississippi’s Parchman Penitentiary. Gotti shared a statement about the film. “My heart goes out to the incarcerated men,” he says, “who have suffered without access to clean water, food and healthcare and the families that tragically lost loved ones in the process.” He went on, “I will continue to stand up for the voiceless until they receive the justice they deserve. I’m grateful for the U.S. Department of Justice’s thorough report to hold the Mississippi Department of Corrections accountable for the cruel and inhumane treatment of the incarcerated population.”

Yo Gotti also recently offered millions of dollars to get his artist 42 Dugg out from jail. “I got 2 million for any lawyer that can get Dugg out early!!” he said on Instagram in May, “Thanks what I want for my birthday. #FreeDoggy.” The offer came shortly after Dugg exposed the poor conditions of the prison.

