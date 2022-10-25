angela simmons
- MusicYo Gotti & Angela Simmons Join E-40 At White House Party With Style & GraceThursday was a lavish night at the Oval Office, and everyone involved here expressed gratitude for the chance to attend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearAngela Simmons' Bikini Body Looks Strong & Sexy On Yo Gotti's Custom T-ShirtThe couple has done plenty of travelling together this year, and they're not quite done yet.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearAngela Simmons Stuns Onstage With Yo GottiYo Gotti can't get enough of Angela Simmons.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYo Gotti Is Attending A Business Course At UCLAGotti is already one of the best executives in rap. By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearYo Gotti Performs "Down In The DM," Angela Simmons Reminds Us She's His Forever CrushIt's about time Mr. CMG put a ring on his dream girl's finger, if you ask us.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYo Gotti & Angela Simmons: Their Love StoryTake a deeper insight into the relationship between Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons, from a lyrical crush to a public romance.By Watson George
- Pop CultureAngela Simmons Ordered To Pay $48K In Back Rent And Other Housing CostsThe payment stems from a lawsuit Simmons recently lost.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearAngela Simmons' Instagram Reminds Us Why She's Yo Gotti's Dream Girl: PhotosAngela is feeling herself after putting in serious work on her fitness this year.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYo Gotti Praised For Answering Angela Simmons' Call Mid-InterviewYo Gotti has long been crushing on Ms. Simmons.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsYo Gotti Has "No Fake Love" For Angela Simmons On New "Gangsta Grillz" Single: StreamGotti and DJ Drama are reuniting for "I Showed U Sho" on August 4th.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYo Gotti To Drop "Gangsta Grillz" Sequel, Praises Angela Simmons In New Single"I Told U So" came out in 2006, and with the first single "No Fake Love" coming out today, the rollout for August 4th's "I Showed U So" begins.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAngela Simmons Net Worth 2023: What Is The "GUHH" Star Worth?Angela Simmons has etched her legacy in pop culture. Explore her rise to success, controversies, and business ventures.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsYo Gotti And Angela Simmons Enjoy DubaiThe couple appears to be living it up on their vacation.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearAngela Simmons Is In Beach Babe Mode On Greece Baecation With Yo Gotti: PhotosIt really does go down in the DMs after all.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAngela Simmons Is Happily In Love With Yo Gotti: "Best Man In The World"The honeymoon continues for Angela and Gotti.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAngela Simmons Gushes Over Yo Gotti In Valentine's Day PostThe actress and entrepreneur posted a wholesome collection of videos and photos with the Memphis rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAngela Simmons & Yo Gotti Step Out For Grammys Date NightThe rapper and his shoe designer boo have been spending plenty of time together over the past few months.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAngela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTokAngela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsYo Gotti & Angela Simmons Pop Out At The Grizzlies Game: "Long As I'm Next To You"Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons pop out at the Grizzlies game. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAngela Simmons Says She's "Happier Than Ever" With Yo GottiAngela Simmons expressed her happiness in dating Yo Gotti on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAngela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Baecation Rumours With Matching IG UploadsThe Memphis-born artist rapped about his crush on the shoe designer back in 2015 on "Down In the DM."By Hayley Hynes