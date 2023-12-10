Angela Simmons' Bikini Body Looks Strong & Sexy On Yo Gotti's Custom T-Shirt

Rap lyrics used to idolize couples like Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, but now that we know the truth about their bumpy marriage, pop culture fanatics have been in search of new #CoupleGoals to inspire their cuffing season mood boards. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are great examples of two celebrities who make great co-parents and romantic partners, and Jay-Z was a solid support system for Beyonce on the RENAISSANCE World Tour earlier this year. Elsewhere, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have kept our attention with their love, which regularly finds the CMG boss letting the world know just how much he adores his shorty.

Before getting into the full swing of the holiday season, Gotti and his girl took another baecation to the tropics together. Simmons looks more confident in her curves than ever before with the Southern artist by her side, and she was nothing short of tickled pink to see her bikini-clad body printed on his custom t-shirt. In the video below, she happily cuddles up to Gotti on their trip, flexing his outfit to all of her Instagram followers.

Read More: JT Puts Her Mugshots On A Hoodie: Photos

Angela Simmons and Her Man Are Seriously Smitten

Elsewhere, the "Down In The DM" artist took a moment out of their adventures to go Live online, showing off the paradise he's currently enjoying. Much to viewers' content, Gotti wandered away from the water to pass his phone off to Simmons so she could blow a kiss to the camera before going back to enjoying her time away from the hustle and bustle of reality.

Read More: Yo Gotti Performs "Down In The DM," Angela Simmons Reminds Us She's His Forever Crush

Yo Gotti Goes Live from Paradise

Not only does Yo Gotti get to enjoy the beautiful views of Mother Earth surrounding him, but he also has Angela Simmons' stunning face to admire. The mother of one is feeling stronger and sexier than ever thanks to the physical and mental transformations she's gone through in the past year, and we're eager to see what 2024 has in store for her and her man. Let us know if you think Gotti will eventually propose to his longtime crush in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]