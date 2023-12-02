Yo Gotti Performs "Down In The DM," Angela Simmons Reminds Us She's His Forever Crush

Hayley Hynes
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have known one another long before they united as the power couple standing before us today, but that doesn't mean the CMG boss' feelings for his other half have diminished. If anything, they've only grown stronger as he continues to incorporate her in virtually everything he does. Even before they were dating, Gotti made his love for the footwear designer known on his famous "Down In The DM" single, which remains a fan favourite to this day. As they move into the next year of their relationship, the Southern star felt it was about time to have his other half join him on stage for a performance.

Earlier this week, the "Pose" hitmaker was entertaining the crowd on his Gangsta Art tour, looking more confident than ever in a bright red ensemble. While spitting the catchy lyrics to his 2016 track, Simmons slowly rose from underground on a platform, everyone watching on erupting in applause. "I got a crush on Angela Simmons," Gotti raps, his partner in crime looking as fiery as him in a cherry-coloured skin-tight dress.

Yo Gotti Doesn't Play About Angela Simmons

"Still ❤️," the 42-year-old wrote in his caption when sharing the moment with social media. He hasn't dropped any hints at proposing to Simmons just yet, though we'd be more than happy to see the lovers take their relationship to the next step in 2024. As the fashion icon continues to grow into herself amid a health and fitness journey, Gotti is proudly supporting her while letting his light shine too.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons first crossed paths long before becoming the superstar duo we know today. Since finally confirming their relationship with fans, we've only seen them fall further in love with each other – a trend we hope to see continue in the new year. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

