Yo Gotti Has “No Fake Love” For Angela Simmons On New “Gangsta Grillz” Single: Stream

As far as Southern hip-hop goes, Yo Gotti is one of the best-known names in the game. His most popular release would obviously have to be 2016’s “Down in the DM,” on which he confidently let the world know about his burning crush on shoe designer Angela Simmons. It seems the law of attraction worked in the CMG leader’s favour, as he and the black-haired beauty have been happily dating for some time now. In fact, things are going so well that Simmons earned another name-drop in her man’s new single.

On Thursday (July 27), Gotti unleashed “No Fake Love,” which is set to appear on his Gangsta Grillz sequel next month. I Showed U So comes nearly two decades after 2006’s I Told U So. It continues an impressive run from DJ Drama, who’s connected with Snoop Dogg, G Perico, and Kash Doll all within the past few months. Along with the song comes a visual that sees Gotti proudly showing off his partner’s swag as he once again raps about having feelings for her long before he found fame.

Read More: Angela Simmons Is In Beach Babe Mode On Greece Baecation With Yo Gotti: Photos

Yo Gotti Gives Us a Taste of I Showed U So Ahead of August

“In a Phantom with a hammer tucked / And now I’m with Angela,” the 42-year-old rhymes from the back seat of his luxury whip. “I ain’t lost a crush since high school / I’m ‘Mr. Follow Up,'” Gotti further brags. When celebrating his single on Instagram, he wrote, “[Got] my ni**as wit me and da girl I always wanted. Still ain’t did my net worth, but I gotta be up nine figures. I manifested this s**t.”

See Angela Simmons’ appearance in Yo Gotti’s “No Fake Love” visual above. If you’re feeling the track, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Ahead of tomorrow’s batch of New Music Friday releases, you can catch up on the latest and greatest from last weekend at the link below.

Read More: Nas & 50 Cent’s “Office Hours” Collab Is “Fire Emoji” AF

Quotable Lyrics:

In a Phantom with a hammer tucked

And now I’m with Angela

I ain’t lost a crush since high school

I’m “Mr. Follow Up”

[Via]