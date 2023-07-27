Yo Gotti To Drop “Gangsta Grillz” Sequel, Praises Angela Simmons In New Single

For his next project, Yo Gotti is taking things back to his 2006 days, when he first accomplished an iconic rap milestone. Moreover, in November of that year, he released a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama titled I Told U So. Since then, his prolific, successful, and door-opening career for many has proven exactly that, and it looks like he wants to double down on those proclamations of skill. Furthermore, the Memphis MC announced the release of I Showed U So, a sequel to that tape that also falls under the Gangsta Grillz/DJ Drama collaboration umbrella. With that history in mind, this should be a pretty exciting project from the CMG titan.

Of course, this full-circle moment should show how far the 42-year-old has come in his storied and impactful career. Not only is he one of the Tennessee city’s largest hip-hop exponents, but Yo Gotti is also recognized as an important figure in pushing other artists forward. Whether that’s Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, or many more, Gotti has a hand in a lot of acclaimed and buzzing rap careers. In addition, he’s also a big advocate for social causes and a beacon of hopeful change, as he recently proved by offering millions of dollars for a lawyer who would free 42 Dugg from prison.

Yo Gotti Unveils I Showed U So With DJ Drama

However, Yo Gotti is also quite the romantic. In a song snippet for his first single from this mixtape, “No Fake Love” (which comes out later today as of writing this article), the rapper shouted out his boo, Angela Simmons. “I ain’t lost a crush since high school, I’m Mr. Follow Up,” Gotti rapped on the cut, referencing their relationship’s history. It’s nice to hear their connection extend to records and not just Instagram bae-cation posts, because it shows the strength of their bond.

Angela Simmons Gets A Shoutout On New Single

Meanwhile, I Showed U So is just one of his many projects and media ventures this year. For example, there’s his role alongside Jay-Z in the documentary on a corrupt Mississippi prison, Exposing Parchman. In so many different ways, the star is shining a light on the most relevant topics in hip-hop, criminal justice, and more. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Yo Gotti.

