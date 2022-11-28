N.O.R.E. believes that the best rappers turned CEOs come from the South, just days after Birdman claimed he laid down the blueprint for “the hustle.“

The Drink Champs host praised Rick Ross and Yo Gotti over the weekend for their positions in hip-hop. Not just as exceptional MCs but as businessmen who’ve created an empire through rap. In his opinion, Ross and Gotti hold the title for the best rapper CEOs.

“Rick Ross and yo GOTTI IS THE BEST ARTIST CEOS IN THE GAME!!! I respect them,” he wrote.

N.O.R.E didn’t mention Jay-Z, surprisingly, but it’s hard to argue against Rick Ross and Yo Gotti’s accomplishments. During their careers, they’ve not only elevated the game through their own output but uplifted the voices of many other artists in the game.

Rick Ross founded Maybach Music Group in 2008 before expanding the label by the time 2010 rolled around. Throughout their tenure, the label released numerous projects from Meek Mill, Wale, French Montana, Omarion, and more. Additionally, they’ve released three compilation records.

Over the weekend, Rick Ross and Meek Mill reunited in Philly for the latter’s 10-year anniversary concert for Dreams & Nightmares. The two rappers linked up for the first time on stage in years. A flood of memories hit MMG fans, who’ve wanted to see the two together on stage since their rumored feud hit the Internet.

Yo Gotti undoubtedly had a grip on 2022, even if he isn’t releasing music actively. At the beginning of the year, he released his eleventh studio album, CM10: Free Game before putting much of his focus into his record label, CMG. His strong roster included Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. However, he also highlighted more artists from the South and across America. This year, he inked deals with Mozzy, Lil Poppa, and GloRilla, who is currently nominated for a Grammy.

Whether or not you’re a fan of Gotti or Ross, you can’t deny that their hustle is unmatched.