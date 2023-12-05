Yo Gotti Is Attending A Business Course At UCLA

Even though Yo Gotti is already a successful hip-hop mogul he's avoiding complacency and always looking for ways to improve. Now that's coming in the form of a business course at UCLA. According to TMZ, Gotti is taking a weekly in-person course called Corporate Valuation. The course is taught by Professor Lori Santikian at UCLA's highly regarded Anderson School of Management.

He already serves as the head of the CMG label where he and some of the artists he's signed have found quite a bit of success. Numerous CMG artists have broken through into the mainstream since the label was founded more than a decade ago. Their current roster includes GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, Mozzy, Blocboy JB, and more. Consequently, many of those artists and more were present on the label's second compilation album Gangsta Art 2 which dropped back in September. Read the original report about Yo Gotti attending a UCLA course below.

Yo Gotti Upping His Business Acumen

Yo Gotti has gotten somehigh praisee for his role as a rap executive.N.O.R.E.E took the chance to identify some of the people he felt were filling the role best and listed both Rick Ross and Yo Gotti among them. "Rick Ross and yo GOTTI IS THE BEST ARTIST CEOS IN THE GAME!!! I respect them," he wrote in a tweet last year. He isn't the only one praising Gotti either. Additionally, numerous label artists have spoken favorably about his performance as a label boss. Subsequently in many cases, the results even speak for themselves for CMG artists.

Gotti is also in a high-profile relationship with Angela Simmons. The pair are no strangers to sharing their affection for each other publicly. Sometimes that comes in the form of social media posts of the pair together and other times its the rapper dedicating moments at his shows to her. What do you think of Yo Gotti attending a business course at UCLA? Let us know in the comment section below.

