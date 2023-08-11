EST Gee And Yo Gotti Team Up For “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI”

Louisville, Kentucky native EST Gee and Memphis legend Yo Gotti are back once more for a fresh new single. The song is called “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI” and it is the second song for Gee’s upcoming mixtape. El Toro 2 is the title of the ninth project and sequel to the first El Toro by one of Kentucky’s best. This newest effort was first announced on May 24, 2023, by Gee through social media. Furthermore, the first single “Turn The Streets Up”, was released a day later on May 25.

Fast forwarding to June 16 the official cover art was posted through Instagram. This brings Gotti and Gee’s collaborations well into the double digits, but it is for good reason. Both appeared on numerous tracks from the Gangsta Art record from the CMG (Collective Music Group) music label in 2022. Gotti is the founder of it and signed EST Gee in January 2021. Now, it is a full circle moment with “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI.”

Read More: Noname Sends Shots At Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Jay-Z On New Song

Gotti And EST Gee Have The Chemistry

Both go back and forth wonderfully as they usually do. Fans seem to be enjoying it thoroughly because it is currently number 6 on YouTube’s trending list. It is already near 700,000 views and 10,000 likes. This will definitely not be the last pairing and maybe not the only one on the upcoming El Toro 2.

How are you feeling about “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI” with EST Gee and Yo Gotti? Where does this collaboration rank between these two? Does this lead single make you excited for “El Toro 2?” We want to hear all of your thoughts and opinions, so put them in the comments section below. Additionally, be sure to keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest single releases and music news from around the industry.

Quotable Lyrics:

To the breed, red nose pit, I trained him lay down and sit

They tried boxin’ me in

But I ain’t flinchin’ ain’t nothin’ (I ain’t flinchin’ ain’t nothin’)

I send ’em, they comin’, I don’t pay ’em nothin’ under a hundred (I don’t pay ’em nothin’ under a hundred)

Read More: Pusha T Needle Drop Hypes “Modern Warfare III” Trailer