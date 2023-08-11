Pusha T Needle Drop Hypes “Modern Warfare III” Trailer

Activision are continuing their trend of revitalizing their storied Call of Duty franchise with another remake. The remake of Modern Warfare III, originally released in 2011, will drop in November. The move to modernize some of the best-regarded titles in the long-running franchise has been well-received by many fans. Former Call of Duty pro, and founder of esports org 100 Thieves, Christopher “Nadeshot” Haag said that news of the game so far appears to indicate that Sledgehammer, the studio behind MW3 is “giving us everything we’ve been asking for.”

Modern Warfare III picks up immediately after Modern Warfare II. Soap, Price, and Nikolai are on the run after the murder of Lieutenant General Shepard. Of course, it doesn’t appear to matter that Shepard had just detonated a nuke, that’s just geopolitics for you. Most of the game is spent playing Yuri, a former Spetznaz operator who joins Price in his hunt for Russian ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov. Activision has since dropped a teaser for the game, including some absolute choice music.

Read More: Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg join Call of Duty multiplayer

Modern Warfare III Teaser Features Pusha T Needle Drop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush)

The teaser follows big bad Makarov being escorted through prison to receive a new tattoo. Meanwhile, Soap gives one of his usual sonorous monologues about stopping evil. This is overlaid with footage of some of the game’s more iconic moments – a terror attack in London, Makarov bringing down a plane carrying the President of Russia. All in all, it’s an incredibly hype trailer ahead of the “worldwide reveal” on August 17.

A majority of the trailer is scored to Colonel Bagshot’s 1971 single “Six Day War”. However, right at the end, as Makarov looks to the camera, there is an amazing Pusha T needle drop. Pusha sampled “Six Day War” on “Just So You Remember” last year and it’s that intense line (My Joker smile, you know who the villain is/Just so you remember who you dealin’ with…) that hear right at the end of the video. Furthermore, Pusha shared the video to his Instagram with the lyrics in the caption.

Read More: Keith David announced as Lance Reddick’s replacement for Commander Zavala in Destiny 2

[via]