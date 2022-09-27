Est Gee
- SongsEST Gee And Yo Gotti Team Up For "A MOMENT WITH GOTTI"This is the second single for EST Gee's upcoming record. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesEST Gee & Young Shiners Remind Us That "Shiners Are Forever" On New CompilationThe Louisville MC leads his collective on this hard-hitting and crowded tape.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsEST Gee Is Here To "Turn The Streets Up" In New SingleCheck out the music video for the Louisville MC's latest heater, as well.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEST Gee Drops "BALL LIKE ME TOO," Song Gets Our "Fire Emoji" Seal Of ApprovalStream the latest from Lil Keed, 03 Greedo, Skillibeng, and more inside.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesEST Gee's Consistency Is Unmatched On "MAD" MixtapeYoung Scooter and Boosie Badazz appear on EST Gee's new project. By Aron A.
- MusicEST Gee Drops "MAD" Tracklist Featuring Boosie Badazz & Young ScooterBoosie Badazz and Young Scooter will appear on EST Gee's upcoming project, "MAD." By Aron A.
- MusicEST Gee Drops Chilling Visual Trailer For "Mad" AlbumEST Gee talks incarceration, legal troubles, and his own brush with death in a chilling new trailer for his forthcoming album, "Mad."By Ashley Jay
- SongsEST Gee Reflects On Being "Undefeated" In New TrackEst Gee's latest single is a raw reflection on overcoming challenges.By Diya Singhvi
- SongsYungeen Ace & EST GEE Team Up For "Gang Nem"The fiery cut comes from Ace's newest album "Survivor Of The Trenches," his second of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearEST Gee Gives King-Like Gifts To MGK, Jack Harlow, And MoreOne thing about Gee? He loves his jewelry.By Balen Mautone