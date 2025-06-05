EST Gee Gets Reflective On "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23"

EST Gee is not wasting much time with a return seeing as how he put out his most recent album earlier this year in January.

EST Gee, the street tale rapper hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, is back with "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23." It's his first single since dropping his January 2025 album, I Aint Feeling You. It featured some of the biggest collaborations of his career with Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Veeze, and Rylo Rodriguez all hopping aboard.

Fittingly, "Houstatlantaville" with those first two names became the project's biggest track. It sits at over 8.3 million streams on Spotify. Some fans were a little disappointed with the record's original tracklist, as it sat at just 12 songs.

But like a few mainstream acts have as of late, EST Gee put out a bonus edition a week later with four extra cuts.

That did quench the fans' thirst, but it seems that the gravelly-voiced MC is taking that criticism to heart by coming back so soon. "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23" finds the veteran in a reflective state, looking back at where's come from and all the progress he's made in the six years since he started rapping professionally.

However, Gee also blends in his current living, flexing the fleet of whips he has on deck as well as the girls he's messing with. Check out the spacey cut below.

EST Gee "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23"

Quotable Lyrics:

Soon as I hit a 50, I took 10 of it into Gucci
Worked up to a full one, made sure
The city know they knew me
With single stacks and skittles packs
When Webbie was screaming, "Free Boosie!"
From hoopties to 3 million dollars in cars, n**** I'm the biggest

