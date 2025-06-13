EST Gee Seizes The Moment On "My World"

EST Gee is letting every other rapper know that it's his world and everyone else is just living in it. That's the type of energy he's on with his surprise new album, My World. This tape's announcement snuck up on everyone as just over a week ago, the Louisville slugger put out its lead single.
That would be the reflective "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23." Moreover, it's also only been about four and a half months since EST GEE's last full length offering, I Aint Feeling You and its deluxe.
It seems like there's a theme for the former Kentucky undergrounder this year and that is to stomp all over his contemporaries. He feels in a prime position for a takeover and he's making sure not to waste that opportunity.
Overall, it's a valid move to make hip-hop has gotten off to a fairly slow start halfway through 2025. As such, Gee's bringing a hungry energy to the 14 tracks here. The titles which are demo-ish in nature also show this confidence. He could drop random recordings from the last several months randomly and they are still going to hit.
He's honestly not wrong as there aren't many skips to be had. Check it out for yourself with the links below.
EST Gee My World
My World Tracklist:
- geeski ball new intro
- What Im On Now v1 oct15
- Tha Last 1 dec2
- Get Down V2 ext aug8
- PABLO FINAL GOTTI version (feat. Yo Gotti)
- Above the Rim 0529
- GEESKI SHAKE July 13
- Tug of War March17
- I Got 3am jan19
- EST GEE- boss of all bosses 9.26
- GEESKI mode 11am FINISHED
- I Don't Care no more may26
- Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23
- ESTGee - Hustle Musik 2025