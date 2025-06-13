EST Gee Seizes The Moment On "My World"

EST Gee has made a quick turnaround to drop his third studio album "My World" following the release of its lead single a week ago.

Overall, it's a valid move to make hip-hop has gotten off to a fairly slow start halfway through 2025. As such, Gee's bringing a hungry energy to the 14 tracks here. The titles which are demo-ish in nature also show this confidence. He could drop random recordings from the last several months randomly and they are still going to hit.

EST Gee is letting every other rapper know that it's his world and everyone else is just living in it. That's the type of energy he's on with his surprise new album, My World. This tape's announcement snuck up on everyone as just over a week ago, the Louisville slugger put out its lead single.

