EST Gee Seizes The Moment On "My World"

BY Zachary Horvath 43 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
est-gee est-gee
EST Gee has made a quick turnaround to drop his third studio album "My World" following the release of its lead single a week ago.

EST Gee is letting every other rapper know that it's his world and everyone else is just living in it. That's the type of energy he's on with his surprise new album, My World. This tape's announcement snuck up on everyone as just over a week ago, the Louisville slugger put out its lead single.

That would be the reflective "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23." Moreover, it's also only been about four and a half months since EST GEE's last full length offering, I Aint Feeling You and its deluxe.

It seems like there's a theme for the former Kentucky undergrounder this year and that is to stomp all over his contemporaries. He feels in a prime position for a takeover and he's making sure not to waste that opportunity.

Overall, it's a valid move to make hip-hop has gotten off to a fairly slow start halfway through 2025. As such, Gee's bringing a hungry energy to the 14 tracks here. The titles which are demo-ish in nature also show this confidence. He could drop random recordings from the last several months randomly and they are still going to hit.

He's honestly not wrong as there aren't many skips to be had. Check it out for yourself with the links below.

Read More: Kid Cudi's Shocking Claims During Diddy: 5 Key Takeaways

EST Gee My World

My World Tracklist:

  1. geeski ball new intro
  2. What Im On Now v1 oct15
  3. Tha Last 1 dec2
  4. Get Down V2 ext aug8
  5. PABLO FINAL GOTTI version (feat. Yo Gotti)
  6. Above the Rim 0529
  7. GEESKI SHAKE July 13
  8. Tug of War March17
  9. I Got 3am jan19
  10. EST GEE- boss of all bosses 9.26
  11. GEESKI mode 11am FINISHED
  12. I Don't Care no more may26
  13. Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23
  14. ESTGee - Hustle Musik 2025

Read More: Chris Brown's History of Arrests, Violence, & Legal Troubles

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
est-gee Songs EST Gee Gets Reflective On "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23" 1.6K
News EST Gee Drops Second Part Of "Bigger Than Life Or Death" Album 4.6K
News EST Gee Adds 3 New Songs With Future, MoneyBagg Yo, & Yo Gotti To Deluxe Album 5.2K
CMG/Warlike/Interscope Records News EST Gee Drops New Single "Lamborghini Geeski" 2.9K