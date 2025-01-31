EST Gee Goes Beast Mode On "I Aint Feeling You"

Gee gets his message across and then some.

Some folks are a little let down by the number of songs, but if the quality is there, we aren't going to complain. Speaking of which, we don't have many gripes with I Aint Feeling You if any. There's something about Gee's deep and careless flows that ooze that coolness that listeners crave. Sometimes, a nonchalant approach can lead to mumbling and boring performances that feel lazy. But Gee manages to find that balance and remain engaging for the time he's given himself. The beats are equally as intimidating, especially in the first half of the record. "Plug Motivation," "RIP LU MIKE," and "Go," are the ones that amplify Gee's swagger the best in our opinion. All in all, it's another win for the fiery MC and his fan base.

As soon as you press play on this brand-new EST Gee record, you'll feel just as powerful as he does on the mic. The Louisville, Kentucky rapper and songwriter is back this weekend with I Aint Feeling You, one of his most anticipated releases thus far. Fans have been clamoring for it over the last couple of months, especially with rumors that it was supposed to drop in November. But it's here now and fans are feeling it so far. "This ur best album yet 🔥" one fan wrote under his Instagram comments. "Album tuff asf," adds another. That is definitely one word we would use to describe this project, especially because of EST Gee's looming presence on the 12 tracks.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.