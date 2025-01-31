EST Gee Goes Beast Mode On "I Aint Feeling You"

As soon as you press play on this brand-new EST Gee record, you'll feel just as powerful as he does on the mic. The Louisville, Kentucky rapper and songwriter is back this weekend with I Aint Feeling You, one of his most anticipated releases thus far. Fans have been clamoring for it over the last couple of months, especially with rumors that it was supposed to drop in November. But it's here now and fans are feeling it so far. "This ur best album yet 🔥" one fan wrote under his Instagram comments. "Album tuff asf," adds another. That is definitely one word we would use to describe this project, especially because of EST Gee's looming presence on the 12 tracks.
Some folks are a little let down by the number of songs, but if the quality is there, we aren't going to complain. Speaking of which, we don't have many gripes with I Aint Feeling You if any. There's something about Gee's deep and careless flows that ooze that coolness that listeners crave. Sometimes, a nonchalant approach can lead to mumbling and boring performances that feel lazy. But Gee manages to find that balance and remain engaging for the time he's given himself. The beats are equally as intimidating, especially in the first half of the record. "Plug Motivation," "RIP LU MIKE," and "Go," are the ones that amplify Gee's swagger the best in our opinion. All in all, it's another win for the fiery MC and his fan base.
I Aint Feeling You - EST Gee
I Aint Feeling You Tracklist:
- Free Rico
- The Streets
- Houstatlantaville (feat. Lil Baby & Travis Scott)
- Right Now
- RIP LU MIKE
- Go
- Plug Motivation
- Do My Own Stunts
- Crash
- Slime
- My Love (feat. Veeze & Rylo Rodriguez)
- Outro