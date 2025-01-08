EST Gee Hints At New Album With Veeze & Rylo Rodriguez Collab "My Love"

Uh, yeah, pickin' up my son from kindergarten with my pistol still (Yeah, yeah, yeah) He know to buckle up, keep his feet in front while I watch the mirror Told lil' Dooty if he wasn't no shooter, he'd be an engineer I'm sick of choosin' why he might not do it if they run in here Stick and move in slow motion like Juvie, better than never movin' (Yeah, yeah) Bad influence, love us some steppers not 'cause they have me do it

So, if you want that tape, make sure you let the Louisville, Kentucky product know! So far, he's given us at least one confirmed single, that being "RIP LU MIKE." This where we are hearing some changes, as EST Gee is focusing on delivering some "softer" cuts. The dangerous lifestyle he raps about it is still present. However, he's delivering it in a more introspective package and not the typical in-your-face manner we are accustomed to. "My Love," which features rising stars Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez, are able to match Gee's more subdued tone. The production is top notch once again, with soulful background vocals and more of a boom-bap-like aesthetic being the main contributors drawing us in. Check it out below.

EST Gee is typically known for his aggressive street bangers. However, he seems to be going in a slightly different direction for his upcoming project. I Ain't Feeling You will be the title; however, a release remains hidden from fans. Genius was predicting it to drop in December 2024 but its yet to be on streaming. Despite this, EST Gee has said its "past ready." Now, he's "just waiting on yall to tell me when to drop it."

