EST Gee Treats Fans To Knocking Anthem With New Single "The Streets"

Gee absolutely skates on this one.

EST Gee has an understated charisma. The rapper has a magnetic quality with having to resort to crazy deliveries or outrageous flows. He's always in the pocket, and he makes music that is mellow, yet tinged with a menacing undercurrent. "The Streets" is a perfect example of these two dynamics co-existing on the same song. EST Gee's latest is a lean street anthem that sees the rapper find a catchy pocket and ride it out over an organ-heavy instrumental.

There's definitely a Southern flavor to the instrumental. The organ stabs anchor the drums, and then rise to the forefront during the chorus. It sounds like an instrumental that a Young Jeezy or a T.I. would get on two decades ago, but with a modern update. EST Gee brings the same slick yet weary delivery that T.I.P. and the Snowman perfected in their primes. The lyrics are pretty standard, and adhere to the title of the song, but EST Gee's conviction is what really gets this song across the finish line. You believe him when he spits: "I was slidin' and poppin' sh*t with the same n**gas I was coppin' bricks." "The Streets" is yet another win for Gee.

EST Gee Throws It Back To Southern Trap Classics

