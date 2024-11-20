EST Gee Drops Short But Effective New Single "Go"

EST Gee keeps it real on "Go"

Lousiville, Kentucky artist EST Gee was someone who had an amazing run during the pandemic. Overall, it was here that a lot of fans became acquainted with his music. Although he hasn't been as active, he has still made sure to deliver great music for his fans. His last album was a hit, and since that time, his fanbase has been clamoring for as much new music as possible. As it turns out, EST Gee has no plans to disappoint these fans. Instead, he is still hungry to deliver.

On Tuesday, EST Gee returned to the rap game where he dropped off a short two-minute single called "Go." There are no features on this song, and despite the short run time, the rapper makes sure to be extremely effective with his bars. Not to mention, there is minimalist production here that creates a sinister vibe that fits EST Gee's flow to perfection. It is a song that showcases an artist who understands his strengths and plays to them.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what the next steps will be for the artist. We're sure some out there are hoping that this is going to lead to some kind of album or even a mixtape. Although for now, fans are just going to have to hang tight for that information.

EST Gee Is Back

Quotable Lyrics: