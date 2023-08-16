EST Gee Walks Out On Bootleg Kev, Tells Him He “Plays Crazy”

EST Gee recently stopped by Bootleg Kev’s podcast, answering questions and promoting his upcoming album. Unfortunately, things went south pretty quick, and EST Gee ended up storming out. He was being asked some questions about his football career, and was clearly over it. “What do that got to do with music and sh*t right now?” he asked just before cutting the interview short.

Kev appears stunned as the rapper makes his way out. “Well, for the very first time in Bootleg Kev Podcast history, we had someone walk off the set,” he says. As expected, a clip of the incident quickly started to make its way around the internet. Though EST Gee seemed pretty calm as he left the set, things escalated quite a bit when he took to social media to comment on the situation. He seemingly threatened the host on his Instagram Story, claiming that he was trying to use the situation to get attention.

EST Gee Cuts Interview Short

“You asking me if I remembered an old man pornstar. If I believe in aliens and the NFL combine????? WTF do that got to do with my album dropping Friday? And I literally just walked out that interview 2 hours ago you already got a clip up??? You tryna go viral LOL 100,” EST Gee wrote. “I got real life sh*t going ask around Ion feel like playing so please don’t play wit me cause I play crazy.”

Bootleg Kev hopped on Twitter later, defending his choice of interview topics. “I’m a fan of his music & was genuinely excited to talk to him,” he explained. “I was told by his team that he wanted to not have an interview NOT filled with typical stuff where we talk about music this music that etc.” Apparently, EST Gee didn’t seem too eager for the interview from the beginning. Despite the awkward walkout, Kev says he’s still a fan of EST Gee and has “no hard feelings” towards him.

