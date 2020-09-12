The Bootleg Kev Podcast
- MusicDr. Dre Turned Down Opportunity To Make "The Chronic" Weed Strain, Berner RecallsAccording to Berner, the strain was "incredible."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEST Gee Claims Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death Held Him At GunpointEST Gee says the police have never been any help to him.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEST Gee Walks Out On Bootleg Kev, Tells Him He "Plays Crazy"After leaving an interview with Bootleg Kev early, EST Gee sounded off on Instagram.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSlim Jxmmi Used To Rap Like EminemAlthough they're from Mississippi, both members of Rae Sremmurd recently expressed admiration for the Detroit MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDMX Faced A Scorpion In Wild Story From CassidyThe Philly MC told a story that displayed the late legend's bravery, sense of adventure, and fascination with animals.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface Claims Rick Ross & Lil Baby Want To Have Sex With Chrisean RockAccording to Blueface, the Baby and Rozay weren't trying to network with Chrisean.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Pump Doesn't Think J. Cole Was Right About His CareerLil Pump looks back at J. Cole's "1985."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDDG Says "I Didn't Know People Were This Racist" When Reacting To Halle Bailey HateHis girlfriend is the new Ariel in the live-action "The Little Mermaid," and DDG says he "thought Martin Luther King canceled this sh*t out."By Erika Marie
- MusicDame Dash Says Kanye West Was Only Roc-A-Fella Records Artist Who Showed Him "Proper Respect"Dame responded to Ye's praise during "Drink Champs" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Was Stunned When J. Cole Texted Him Back For "ROTD3" FeatureCole gave him his number at a Drake party but Guapdad never expected for Dreamville's head honcho to get back to him so quickly.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler Thinks He's "Too Big Of A Rapper To Be Signed To Another Rapper"He's not interested in record deals but revealed there have been other artists who have approached him.By Erika Marie
- MusicHit-Boy Says He Wants To Produce Full Albums For Kendrick Lamar And Jay-ZSpeaking on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, superproducer Hit-Boy says he's ready to produce some heat for the likes of hip-hop kings Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z after already linking with Nas for his impressive 13th studio album "King's Disease."By Keenan Higgins