Dr. Dre Turned Down Opportunity To Make “The Chronic” Weed Strain, Berner Recalls

During his recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Berner revealed that Dr. Dre once turned down his idea to team up to produce a strain of weed called "The Chronic." According to Berner, the performer was concerned about getting himself into the industry before weed was federally legal, which is why he declined the offer. Despite him passing on the opportunity, Berner reflected on the memory of meeting with Dr. Dre "three or four years ago" fondly.

“Dre sat down with me and I showed him a jar of what we wanted to call ‘The Chronic,’” Berner explained. “It was by far the best-looking weed we’ve ever produced — it was incredible, beautiful, it was orange, purple, funky, stanky … it looked like it was out of a f*cking movie, how good this weed looked."

Dr. Dre Wanted To Wait Until Weed Was Federally Legal

“I showed him ‘The Chronic’ and he was just like, ‘yeah, I f*ck with it I appreciate Slim [the Mobster] putting this play together and, y’know, we’ll think about it, but like I don’t know if I really want to put myself in the industry.’" According to Berner, Dr. Dre told him that since he had already managed to make it big, he didn't want to put everything on the line with a venture into the weed space. “He told me, ‘I got money money and I don’t really want to play with that until, y’know, maybe it’s federally legal," he explained. "'I just don’t want to risk it.’”

Though the strain surely would have been a hit among fans, nobody can blame the 58-year-old for opting to play it safe. What do you think of Dr. Dre turning down Berner's offer to produce "The Chronic" weed? Would you have given the strain a try if Dr. Dre had agreed to Berner's idea? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Dr. Dre and Berner.

