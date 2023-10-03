Dr. Dre Divulges On When He Contemplated Retirement From Music

One of the West Coast's biggest rap icons of all time, Dr. Dre, recently revealed that he was going to call it quits. This all took place back in 1992, around the release of one of the greatest rap albums of all time, The Chronic. Where did Dre talk about this? Well, you can find it in LL Cool J's new book that has just been released to the public. With the 50th anniversary of hip-hop being celebrated this year, LL wanted to commemorate it with a new book. Many publications and events have paid homage to this incredible five-decade-long run of culture and music, but this might be the most special one of all.

HipHopDX says that the title of the new work is The Streets Win: 50 Years of Hip Hop Greatness. What is also really cool about this title is that LL included entries from plenty of legends in the game. You can find stories from Eminem, Nas, Snoop Dogg, A Tribe Called Quest, and plenty more. One of them was Dr. Dre and he spoke very candidly about the crossroads he faced.

Dr. Dre Dug Himself Out Of A Rough Stretch

