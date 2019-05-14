new book
- MusicJay-Z Collabs With Coffee Table Book Brand To Officially Release "The Book Of Hov"The perfect gift for Jay-Z superfans has arrived. ByZachary Horvath1.6K Views
- GossipKim Porter's Alleged Book Claims Diddy Had Sex With Young Boys & CelebritiesNo verified proof exists of this alleged compilation of Porter's letters about Diddy.ByGabriel Bras Nevares15.2K Views
- TVJada Pinkett-Smith Memoir Plagued By Disappointing Sales FiguresSome are calling it a flop.ByAlexander Cole5.9K Views
- GossipJustin Timberlake Is Worried About Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir: ReportAccording to a new Page Six report, the *NSYNC singer may be a little bit antsy about what his pop diva ex will reveal.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- MusicDr. Dre Divulges On When He Contemplated Retirement From Music"The Chronic" kept Dr. Dre going. ByZachary Horvath907 Views
- TVBritney Spears Team Doesn't Want Her Promoting Book On TVSpears is reportedly turning down all interview offers.ByLavender Alexandria608 Views
- SportsScottie Pippen Continues To Target Michael Jordan In New BookScottie Pippen says he was a way better teammate than MJ, and that the Bulls won titles "in spite of" Jordan's infamous tactics.ByAlexander Cole3.7K Views
- Pop CultureWill Smith Says His “Heart Shattered” When 15-Year-Old Jaden Asked To Be EmancipatedWill’s memoir, named after himself, is set to release on November 9th.ByHayley Hynes50.7K Views
- Pop CultureBrittany Renner Says She's Writing A Second BookBrittany Renner promises to follow up her tea-spilling 2018 book.ByTaya Coates13.5K Views
- MusicQuestlove Announces New Book "Music Is History"Questlove's sixth book "MUSIC IS HISTORY" will be dropping on October 12th, 2021. ByMitch Findlay715 Views
- Pop CultureAction Bronson Announces New Book "F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow"Action Bronson's new book will deal with weight, food addiction, and the journey to self-acceptance.ByAlex Zidel2.5K Views
- MusicJay-Z Will Publish New Books From Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill & MoreLil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, and more are set to release books through Jay-Z's partnership with Random House.ByAlex Zidel5.3K Views
- PoliticsBarack Obama's Memoir, "A Promised Land," Sets Penguin Random House RecordBarack Obama's new book, "A Promised Land," set records during its first week of release.ByCole Blake1.6K Views
- Pop CultureBarack Obama Set To Release Memoir "A Promised Land" In NovemberThe first volume of the former president's memoir is set to release on November 17.ByDre D.659 Views
- Pop CultureAndre 3000 Opens Up About "Near-Death Experience" & Stranger Saving His LifeThe OutKast legend "might have died" were it not for a kind stranger with a huge cell phone. ByDre D.5.8K Views
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Announces New Children's Book "C Is For Country"Lil Nas X is fixing to be a whole author, announcing the release of his new children's book "C Is For Country."ByAlex Zidel1184 Views
- GossipXXXTentacion's Murder Was Pre-Meditated, According To New BookAccording to Jonathan Reiss, the author of a new book about XXXTentacion's life and death, the superstar rapper's murder was pre-meditated.ByAlex Zidel8.4K Views
- MusicGucci Mane's New Book Gets A Release DateGucci Mane is releasing his new book "The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness" in the fall.ByAlex Zidel1.7K Views
- Music50 Cent Announces "Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter" Release Date50 Cent is ready to impart his wisdom with his upcoming book "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter," set to be released on April 28th. ByMitch Findlay4.3K Views
- MusicPrince Wasn't Feeling Katy Perry Or Ed Sheeran, According To MemoirPrince had some thoughts on mainstream popular music. ByAron A.2.7K Views
- GossipLisa Marie Presley To Release Tell-All Book On Elvis Presley & Michael JacksonThis will certainly be memorable.ByAida C.46.8K Views
- EntertainmentElvis Presley's Pedophile Ways To Be Exposed In New Tea-Spilling Book: ReportThe "King of Rock & Roll" allegedly preyed on teenage girls. ByAida C.22.1K Views