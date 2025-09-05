2 Chainz Announces He's Releasing A Memoir Soon

NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; American rapper 2 Chainz looks on in the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada via Imagn Images
2 Chainz has had a big 2025 highlighted by a collab album with Larry June and The Alchemist, as well as an upcoming short film.

2 Chainz can now add "author" as a way to describe himself because he's got his first book releasing soon. The legendary trap rapper is joining names like Kid Cudi this year in revealing a memoir. Per HipHopDX, it's going to be about how God and his faith in Him helped him reach the heights he's had.

He posted a video to his Instagram describing the title in more detail. "I want to welcome everyone to my newest journey as an author. The name of my first book is The Voice In Your Head Is God. It is my most personal and introspective work to date."

Tity Boi continues, "I talk about how the voice in my head I hear every day, all day, led me to the point where I'm right now and that's in front of you guys. It is motivational, it's powerful, and it's raw. I know you're going to love it," 2 Chainz concluded.

The hitmaker added in the caption, "That voice in your head isn’t madness, it’s guidance. It’s GOD!! Every time you hear that quiet whisper, know it’s a higher power speaking through you. 2 years ago, I listened to that voice and began writing. Today, I’m finally ready to share my very first book with you."

2 Chainz Red Clay

Celebrity pals like Big Sean congratulated him in his comments section with the Detroit MC showing his support. "Man i once heard the voice of God once myself and it changed my life. Im a pre order now bro."

2 Chainz is collaborating with Charlamagne tha God, releasing the book through the radio host's distribution company, Black Privilege Publishing, which is an imprint of Atria.

Charlamage spoke about 2 Chainz's The Voice In Your Head Is God in a statement as well. "2 Chainz’s story is a story of perseverance. A story of reinvention. This book will remind you that when GOD tells you to do something, it must be done, even if you have to reinvent yourself a few times to do it."

The book will not be out until March 3, 2026, but it is available for preorder on Simon & Schuster, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other retailers. The hardcover runs for $28.00.

Elsewhere, 2 Chainz is also preparing his short film titled Red Clay. Co-written with Omar Epps, it revolves around Nook, played by Christopher A’mmanuel. It highlights the character's journey on escaping his toxic home life which is due in large part to his mother's addictions.

A release date for it is not set, but the soundtrack dropped in August.

