- Music50 Cent Reacts To "48 Laws Of Power" Author Applauding His "Realistic Outlook"Author Robert Greene gave 50 Cent praise in a recent interview.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsVanessa Bryant Offers Sneak Peek At Kobe's Posthumous BookKobe Bryant's foray into the literary world continues to reach new heights.By Alexander Cole
- FoodChrissy Teigen Defends Her Cookbook Pursuits: "I Wanted Something John Didn’t Buy"Chrissy Teigen responded to fellow cookbook author Alison Roman's digs at her "content farm," by refusing to apologize for pursuing her own dreams.By Lynn S.
- GossipDame Dash Hit With $300K Judgment Over Mafia MovieDame Dash has been ordered to cough up six-figures for his handling of a mafia film but he still plans to appeal the ruling.By Aron A.
- GramLil Yachty Goes Into Full Promo Mode For Momma Boat's Book "Raising A Rapper"Lil Yachty isn't the only one in his family securing the bag. By Dominiq R.
- Pop Culture"The Alchemist" Author, Paulo Coelho, Scraps Draft Of Book Co-Written By Kobe BryantCoelho thinks it doesn't make sense to continue the project without Kobe. By Noah C
- TVWalter Mosley Quits "Star Trek" After Being Reprimanded For Using N-WordMosley, who is Black, left the show. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureToni Morrison, Nobel Prize Winning Author, Dead At 88Rest in peace to one of the greatest authors of all time.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Author George R.R. Martin Outlined "Incest Plans" For Arya StarkBeware: this post might contain spoilers.By Devin Ch
- MusicMissy Elliott Sued For Allegedly Using Woman's "Bald Head" As Cover FodderDid Missy steal this life coach's modelling shot?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Reveals An Unlockable Secret In "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"Just when you thought "Bandersnatch" had run its course.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Claps Back At A Fan Who Dissed Her Short HairChrissy Teigen is not one to play with. By hnhh
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God's "Shook One" Pre-Order Is #1 On Amazon's New ReleasesHis newest literary effort is already on a path of success.By Zaynab
- MusicStormzy Announces #Merky Books In Partnership With Penguin/Random HouseStormzy's new imprint will be accepting submissions in 2019.By Brynjar Chapman
- LifeJennifer Lopez's 10-Year Old Daughter Eyeing Book DealLooks like Emma Muniz is getting to the money.By Milca P.
- MusicLogic Tattoos Title Of Upcoming Novel On His ArmLogic shows off his brand new "Supermarket" ink.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Says He's Writing A Philosophy Book Called "Break The Simulation"Kanye West speaks in depth about his future plans in fashion, design and more. By Aron A.
- MusicGucci Mane Reveals He's Working On His Second BookGood news for Gucci fans!By Chantilly Post
- NewsAuthor Claims Biggie Asked Tupac To Manage HimHip-hop author Ben Westhoff claims that Tupac once acted as a mentor to Biggie and that, at one point, Big wanted the West Coast rapper to manage him. By Angus Walker
- NewsPharrell To Write Children's Book Based Around "Happy"Pharrell is turning "Happy" into a children's book.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMaya Angelou Passes Away At 86 Years Old, Artists ReactAmerican poet Maya Angelou passed away at the age of 86.By Rose Lilah