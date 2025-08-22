2 Chainz Rolls Out The Red Carpet For His Movie Soundtrack "Red Clay"

2 Chainz has yet to announce a release date for the "Red Clay" film, but he's giving fans an audio version of it now with the soundtrack.

2 Chainz has had a ceremonious 2025. The Atlanta veteran had taken about two years off after the lukewarm reception of his and Lil Wayne's Welcome 2 Collegrove sequel tape. On top of that's also been three years since his last solo release of Dope Don't Sell Itself.

But he's been back in form with his show-stealing performances on his joint effort with Larry June and The Alchemist's Life Is Beautiful. Lifestyle raps over lush and at times drum-less beats were quite different lane for Tity Boi to tap into.

However, in our opinion, he was the star of the show. Now, he's just done something else he's never done. That is helming his own soundtrack. Today, 2 Chainz has left off Red Clay, which is also the title of his forthcoming short film.

He gave us an extended look at the project with a trailer late last month, but a release for it remains unknown. So far, only a select few were able to check it out at his hometown's film festival in May. We have been on the edge of our seats for it, but this nine-song tape has us even more excited.

The movie has been billed as one about survival, resilience, and self-empowerment. You get hits of those themes here, especially on "NOT THE SAME," "I WANNA WIN," and "DEAD BEAT MOMS."

2 Chainz Red Clay (Official Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Red Clay (Official Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

  1. MUTUAL BONDS
  2. NOT THE SAME with Ne-Yo
  3. THOUGHT YOU LOVED ME
  4. SISTA WIVES with Lil Yachty
  5. I WANNA WIN with NBA YoungBoy
  6. FLOW SWITCHA
  7. FREE (feat. Vory)
  8. DEAD BEAT MOMS
  9. THE ATL EXPERIENCE with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

