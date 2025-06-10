2 Chainz Shares Another "Red Clay" Soundtrack Cut In "NOT THE SAME" Featuring Ne-Yo

2 Chainz is continuing to promote his short film, "Red Clay," with songs from the upcoming accompanying soundtrack.

2 Chainz is back with another single from the forthcoming Red Clay soundtrack, "NOT THE SAME." This one enlists 2000s R&B mainstay Ne-Yo for a hard-hitting track about witnessing the struggles of those less fortunate in America. The track follows the themes of the short film, which follows a particular teenager with the odds stacked against him.

Played by Christopher A’mmanuel, Nook is trying to escape a life that involves his mother's drug addiction and more hardships alongside his friend Bub. Co-writer and actor Omar Epps is on the project that debuted at the Atlanta Film Festival on May 3.

He shared his inspiration for joining 2 Chainz's project with Variety before its premiere. "My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma. It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace, and compassion towards one another."

Most recently, Red Clay played at the BET Experience Fan Fest hours prior to the 2025 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

So far, Tity Boi has dropped off two other tracks that help bring the project to life. It started back on May 2 with "THE ATL EXPERIENCE" which featured Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers.

Then, on May 16, Chainz connected with fellow Georgia creative Lil Yachty for "SISTA WIVES."

It's unclear when the Red Clay album will arrive, but we have to imagine it will be sometime this summer.

This latest foray into film follows up on 2 Chainz's February collaboration project with Larry June and The Alchemist. The 11-song effort even went on to receive a Chopped Not Slopped version at the end of that same month.

2 Chainz & Ne-Yo "NOT THE SAME"

