2 Chainz & The Isley Brothers Take Us On A Different Ride For "The ATL Experience"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 772 Views
2 Chainz linked up with Larry June and Alchemist on his last outing, titled "Life Is Beautiful" featuring the hit "I Been."

2 Chainz rolls around The A with a couple of legends in The Isley Brothers for the first release from the official soundtrack to the upcoming short film, Red Clay. A deeply personal tribute to the complexities of his hometown, the track blends gritty storytelling with soul-soaked melodies and honest reflections on life in the city that raised him.

2 Chainz sets the tone with a nod to Atlanta’s I-285 highway—a loop that not only encircles the city, but also symbolizes the full-circle nature of his journey. From there, he paints vivid scenes with unfiltered bars that capture the duality of growing up in Atlanta.

In one standout verse, Chainz tells the story of a woman who confides in a new friend. Then set up and robbed by that friend’s boyfriend. This is a description of how trust can be weaponized in a place where survival often trumps loyalty.

Tying it all together is Ronald Isley’s chorus “Atlanta is bad to you, at home come back to you.” A line that echoes the bittersweet push-and-pull of a city that can break you and still feel like home.

The video opens with sweeping shots of the city’s East Side Moreland Supermarket, Waffle House, Candyland, and the “Welcome to East Atlanta” sign before Chainz emerges from Moreland Supermarket with The Isley Brothers in tow.

More: 2 Chainz Calls Out Employee Who Allegedly Stole Everything From One Of His Businesses

"The ATL Experience" - 2 Chainz & The Isley Brothers

Quotable Lyrics

We gonna vibe on this one, give you a run down, a little 285 talk

Tuna fish was my favorite dish, I admit I’m really blessed

Daddy wasn’t around, that’s real neglecting

Smiling in your face and stab you in your back

More: 2 Chainz Reveals Stellar Features For Statik Selektah Joint Album

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
