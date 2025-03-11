2 Chainz Reveals Stellar Features For Statik Selektah Joint Album

2 Chainz is hitting a nice pocket as an artist. He's already got classic singles and features under his belt. Now, it seems, he's embarking on the kind of side quests that rap heads love to hypothesize. It was one thing for Chainz to team up with the Alchemist and Larry June for an entire album. But now, 2 Chainz has decided to keep the rapper-producer trend going by confirming a new album with Statik Selektah. These two are going to make for a fascinating pair, and they will be getting help from a gaggle of guests.

Statik Selektah confirmed the album will drop some time in 2025. 2 Chainz has always been a prolific artist, but he's proving to be more productive than ever these days. Life Is Beautiful, his aforementioned tape with Alc and Larry June, dropped in February. 2 Chainz is locked in, and the pedigree of features he and Statik have amassed proves it. The latter confirmed that the upcoming album will includes features from the likes of Lil Wayne, Cee Lo Green, Mary J. Blige, Westside Gunn and Larry June. Some of these are expected, others are fascinatingly random.

2 Chainz New Album 2025

2 Chainz just dropped Life Is Beautiful with Larry June, so the Bay Area veteran was bound to show up. Likewise for Lil Wayne, who has two collab albums with Chainz under the ColleGrove banner. The other guest artists will bring something new out of the rapper. Cee Lo Green and Mary J. Blige will presumably bring out more soulful elements of Chainz and Statik Selektah's music. We're curious to hear how they sound over production typically reserved for gritty emcees like, well, Westside Gunn. Westside is going to fit whatever production Statik throws at him like a glove.