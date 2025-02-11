Tyler, The Creator Heaps Praise On 2 Chainz For Alchemist Collab

Tyler, The Creator Performs At Pacific Coliseum
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - OCTOBER 15: Tyler, The Creator performs onstage at Pacific Coliseum on October 15, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Saint Chroma is floored.

Tyler, The Creator is a fascinating artist. He's proudly idiosyncratic yet commercially accessible. He makes insular, self-contained narratives, yet is able to collaborate with any kind of artist. Part of this widespread appeal stems from Tyler's passion. He absolutely adores music, and his enjoyment can be infectious for those on his wavelength. Tyler, The Creator felt the need to share his passion on Monday night. He hopped on Instagram to heap praise upon a peer of his: 2 Chainz.

Tyler, The Creator posted the artwork for Chainz's new album, Life Is Beautiful. The man originally known as Tity Boi has plenty of releases under his belt, but Life Is Beautiful is unique. The album is a collab with Larry June and the Alchemist, which is worlds away from the bouncy, trap stylings of most Chainz songs. Fans were curious to hear what the unlikely pairing would yield, and it didn't disappoint. Tyler was one of the people who loved 2 Chainz's new sonic direction. "Love this album," he wrote. "2 Chainz, you on this type of time is yesss."

Did Tyler, The Creator And 2 Chainz Have Beef?

Tyler, The Creator's praise is a nice full circle moment. The first time he made headlines for talking about 2 Chainz was under very different circumstances. He was actually shading the ATL legend. Tyler took to Twitter in 2012 to claim that Nicki Minaj's song "Beez In the Trap" would be better without Chainz's guest verse. "Someone Should Edit BEEZ IN THE TRAP With Just Nicki On It," Tyler wrote. 2 Chainz got back at him during an interview with Angie Martinez. He told the Hot 97 host Tyler, The Creator was a funny dude and he did not harbor any bad feelings about the tweet. He also assured fans that he had no bad feelings toward the Odd Future founder.

The rappers have kept their playful dynamic going throughout the years. 2 Chainz shared a photo with Tyler, The Creator on his Instagram in 2023. He poked fun at Tyler for grabbing his arm in the photo and wrote: "This man crazy as hell." 2 Chainz and Tyler have never officially worked together on a song. We could definitely see it happening in the future, however. Especially with Chainz broadening his musical horizons in terms of production.

