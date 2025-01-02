2 Chainz Announces 3 New Albums In 2025 With "Two 90% Done"

Toni got a lot of new music coming.

After revealing he is an independent artist in 2024, 2 Chainz announced three new albums on the way in 2025. In a New Year's Eve post, Titty Boi revealed two of the three are almost complete, and the music will match his successful business empire. “Now it’s 2025, I’m about to put the music with the madness,” he teased, signaling an exciting creative chapter. Addressing his critics, he delivered a fiery statement: “We’re going to ball the humble stuff up and throw it out the window because some of y’all done bumped your heads thinking you can mess with this campaign.”

Between revealing new music, 2 Chainz recapped his successful 2024. “Quick little 2024 recap,” he began. “Very thankful for the year. Business is definitely booming.” He celebrated milestones across his ventures, including Candyland, his buzzing Atlanta nightlife spot, which he declared the “best vibe in the city.” His business accolades didn’t stop there. 2 Chainz also praised his involvement with the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ NBA G-League affiliate, where he’s held a minority stake since 2019. Reflecting on their recent win, he expressed pride in their progress.

2 Chainz Plans 3 New Albums This Year

2 Chainz's last solo album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, came out in 2022, featuring collaborations with Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Moneybagg Yo. His most recent project, the 2023 collaborative album Welcome 2 Collegrove with Lil Wayne, further cemented his artistry. The joint album would count as his last contractual with Def Jam Records.