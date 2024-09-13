Eminem & 2 Chainz Are Hip-Hop's "Kyrie & Luka" On New Expanded Edition Cut

Just like the stars of the Dallas Mavericks, Tity Boi & Slim Shady complement each other well.

Eminem has delivered the Expanded Mourner's Editon of his newest record The Death of Slim Shady with four new songs. Right after the emotional closing cut "Somebody Save Me", it leads into a Steve Berman skit which essentially says that Slim Shady will always be around in some capacity. After that, fans will be treated to a remix of "Fuel" with Shady signees WESTSIDE BOOGIE and GRIP. Next is "Like My S***" and then, Eminem wraps things up with "Kyrie & Luka". This cut features another previous collaborator in 2 Chainz, albeit a one-timer.

Prior to this, we heard them together on the remix of "Chloraseptic" that also featured PHresher. Sort of like the title suggests, "Kyrie & Luka" is essentially a track that displays how lethal of a one-two punch they are in hip-hop. They don't trade bars, but they do both go on lengthy verses, just like how Irving and Doncic can go on extensive scoring runs on the basketball court. Also involved with this track is the legendary DJ Premier, and this is his first-ever full beat he's made for Eminem. This track also plays into the "Kyrie & Luka" theme with the instrumental. For Tity Boi, he rides an interpolation of Eric B. & Rakim's "Move the Crowd". As for Em, he tackles more of traditional trap-like backdrop. Check out the track with the link below.

"Kyrie & Luka" - Eminem & 2 Chainz

