Eminem Hasn't Run Out Of Rhymes Yet On "The Death Of Slim Shady" Deluxe Cut "Like My S**t": Stream

Eminem's 2024 run isn't over yet.

Eminem is still firing on all cylinders in 2024, and took a couple of months to bring the rest of The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) to life. Moreover, he just released a deluxe version of the album, the Expanded Mourner's Edition, with a new "Fuel" remix with Shady Record signees WESTSIDE BOOGIE and GRIP. Also, the Detroit legend officially put his two digital deluxe tracks onto streaming after months of exclusivity, and one of those is the cold-blooded "Like My S**t."

If you're curious, the other is "Kyrie & Luka" featuring 2 Chainz. On "Like My S**t," though, Eminem proves that he hasn't run out of rhymes in his notebook, flipping turns of phrase and homophones with the same playful cheekiness as always. The beat is a frenetically percussive one, with trill hi-hats, rattling percs, and light but frantic string melodies. Everything else is pretty much within the aesthetic and quality standard you'd expect as far as fast, shifting flows and his trademark irreverence.

Even though many fans expressed disappointment that The Alchemist wasn't on this new deluxe, "Like My S**t" and the other cuts certainly give Eminem fans a lot to chew on. If you haven't heard this track yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the record. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest great rap drops around the clock.

Eminem's "Like My S**t": Stream