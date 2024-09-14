Eminem Brings On WESTSIDE BOOGIE & GRIP For A "Shady Edition" Of "Fuel"

WESTSIDE BOOGIE and GRIP make the debate between which version is better that much more serious.

WESTSIDE BOOGIE and GRIP are two names on Eminem's Shady Records that have shown off just how gifted they are. Both have great lyrical abilities and those are on full display on "Fuel - Shady Edition". If you heard the original version of The Death of Slim Shady, you would remember that Eminem and JID shared the song of the same name. Overall, it's one of the biggest highlights, if not the biggest, for us on the album.

At first, the debate was purely between who had the stronger verse on the inaugural "Fuel". Some were even dubbing JID the winner and labeling it the best guest appearance of the year. Now, that back-and-forth has to be extended to just which version is more complete. WESTSIDE BOOGIE and GRIP make the most of their time on this tweaked track, rapping with elite proficiency about being counted out but never out for the count. Of course, sticking to "Fuel" "tradition", Em's got more bars for Diddy. We are also messing with the slightly darker and more low-key production switch-up too. In the end, we need some more listens, but the "Shady Edition" is giving the original a run for its money.

"Fuel - Shady Edition" - Eminem, WESTSIDE BOOGIE & GRIP

