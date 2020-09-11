GRIP
- MusicEminem's Shady Records: A Complete History Part 3We continue to look at the complete history of Eminem’s Shady Records, spanning from 2019 to the present.By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesGRIP Comes Through With New Project "5 & A F*** You"GRIP releases his new project, "5 & A F*** You." By Aron A.
- NewsGRIP Delivers His Latest Single "Dirty Work"GRIP drops off his latest record, "Dirty Work." By Aron A.
- NewsGRIP Shoots Down Weak Rappers' Chances For Success On "Emo Stick""Don't start no sh*t, won't be no sh*t."By Taiyo Coates
- NewsGRIP Returns With A Quick-Witted New Single, “Spatula”GRIP’s new track features production by Wili Hendrixs.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosGRIP Delivers Visuals For "Momma Told Me!"HNHH PREMIERE: GRIP delivers new visuals for "Momma Told Me!", a lyrically-driven single from "I Died For This?!"By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGRIP Absolutely Snaps On "Momma Told Me!"Shady Records' own GRIP puts on a flow clinic on his standout banger "Momma Told Me!"By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGrip & Royce Da 5'9" Keep Their Swords Sharp On "Placebo"Grip & Royce Da 5'9" swap bars on "Placebo." By Aron A.
- NewsGRIP & Eminem Flex Shady Loyalty On "Walkthrough!"GRIP and Eminem trade bars on their first collaboration "Walkthrough!," a highlight off the former's Shady Records debut. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGrip Gets Conceptual On His Must-Hear Shady Records Debut "I Died For This!?"Grip's label debut has arrived in its full glory, featuring artists such as Eminem, Royce Royce Da 5'9", Kenny Mason, Wiley From Atlanta, Big Rube, and more. By Joshua Robinson
- NewsShady Signee Grip Drops Visceral Single In "Gutter"The rapper was recently signed to Shady Records.By Yoni Yardeni
- NewsGrip Links With J.I.D & Kenny Mason For "Grip 3:16"Grip, Kenny Mason, and J.I.D link up for "Grip 3:16," a flow clinic that the game needs to check out immediately. By Mitch Findlay