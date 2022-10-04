Atlanta rapper GRIP left a strong impression with his Shady Debut, I Died For This? The 17-song project showcased his lyrical prowess and unmatched ear for production through a cohesive body of work. For anyone that was sleeping on his prior, he ensured that they were paying attention when he dropped I Died For This?

A little over a year since the album dropped and GRIP returned with his latest project, 5 & A F*** You. The project consists of 11 songs with a run time of 35 minutes. This time around, he doesn’t lock in with the heavyweight ties he’s made. Instead, he’s bringing along a few lesser-known collaborators to flesh out the album. 5 & A F*** You features appearances from AHYES, Marco Plus, Wara and Tate228. On the production side, Latrell James handles a good chunk of the tracklist Rahki, DJ Khaleil and others contributing to GRIP’s latest body of work.

Press play on 5 & A F*** You below.