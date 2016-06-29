new edition
- SongsNew Edition's Most Successful SongsWhat is your favorite New Edition song?By Gale Love
- MusicNick Cannon Covers New Edition's 1988 Hit & The Internet Quickly ReactedHis music career is long established and social media weighed in on his cover of "Can You Stand the Rain."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJeezy & Jeannie Mai Lip-Sync New Edition's "Can You Stand The Rain"Jeezy and Jeannie Mai enjoy some alone time together in the rain as they lip-synched along to a New Edition classic.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Says New Edition Never Got Credit For "Just Say No" Drug CampaignHe says the group inspired the slogan.By Erika Marie
- MusicBobby Brown Honors His Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown During RBRM ConcertHe shared Bobbi Kristina with his late ex-wife, Whitney Houston.By Erika Marie
- MusicRonnie Devoe Admits To Owing $366K In Back Taxes: "The IRS Knows Me"The reality television star's finances are not truly in order.By Zaynab
- MusicBobby Brown's Sister Speaks Out Against Inaccuracies In Biopic"The fakest movie I ever seen!"By Milca P.
- MusicBobby Brown Hopes To Prove He Was Never Violent With Whitney Houston"The public record is wrong."By Devin Ch
- InterviewsSteve Rifkind Of Loud Records On Wu-Tang, Almost Signing Eminem, & MoreTHE PLUG: The legendary founder of Loud Records Steve Rifkind speaks on launching the careers of hip-hop legends, and how the industry has changed. By Karlton Jahmal
- SongsLuke James Returns With Soulful Bid "These Arms"Luke James is back with "These Arms."By Milca P.
- MusicBET's "The New Edition Story" Is Their Highest Rated Premiere In 5 YearsHave you been following the miniseries about the legendary R&B group?By hnhh
- EntertainmentWatch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special “The New Edition Story”If you missed it, check out part 1 of BET's TV special "The New Edition Story."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsIce Cube & John Legend To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame StarsIce Cube and John Legend are joined by New Edition and a wide array of talented celebrities.By hnhh