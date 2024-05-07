Michael Bivins Net Worth 2024: What Is The Bell Biv Devoe Icon Worth?

Michael Bivins has been a seminal figure in the development of R&B and pop music since the 1980s. As reported by CelebrityNetWorth, he has a net worth of $20 million as of 2024. His financial success is a testament to his multifaceted career as a member of the influential groups New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe and a savvy music manager and producer. Bivins' keen eye for talent and entrepreneurial spirit have significantly shaped various aspects of the music industry.

Foundational Years With New Edition

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 5: Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe of Bel Biv DeVoe at the 1991. MTV Video Music Awards, also at in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Michael Bivins first gained fame as a founding member of New Edition. This group would come to epitomize the boy band formula for future acts. Originating from Boston, Massachusetts, New Edition broke onto the scene in the early 1980s with hits like "Candy Girl" and "Cool It Now." Under Bivins's guidance, the group navigated the transition from teen sensations to mature artists. His role in New Edition was not just limited to performing. He also took on significant management and production responsibilities, influencing the group’s artistic direction and business decisions.

Success & Innovation With Bell Biv DeVoe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins. Ricky Bell of Bell Biv DeVoe pose for a photo with Dana White after a basketball game between the Los Angeles. Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on November 20, 2019, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Following the initial disbandment of New Edition, Bivins co-founded Bell Biv DeVoe. The trio would pioneer the new jack swing genre with their debut album Poison. The album’s success was monumental, blending hip hop with R&B to create a new sound that appealed to pop and urban audiences. Bivins’s contributions to Bell Biv DeVoe extended beyond his performances. He was also integral in crafting the group’s groundbreaking aesthetic and sound, which featured prominently in tracks like "Poison" and "Do Me!"

Entrepreneurship & Influence In Music Production

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition attend the 38th. Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Apart from his accomplishments with New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, Michael Bivins has made significant strides as a music manager and producer. He founded Biv 10 Records, discovering and nurturing talents like Boyz II Men and Another Bad Creation, imprinting his musical tastes on a new generation of artists. His ability to spot and develop young talent has been crucial in his sustained success in the music industry. Bivins has also ventured into television and film, leveraging his industry knowledge and experience to expand his influence beyond music.

Michael Bivins’s net worth and enduring impact on the music scene underscore his dual legacy as a performer and a businessman. His journey from the streets of Boston to the top of the music charts and the entertainment industry boardrooms highlights his unique ability to merge artistic innovation with entrepreneurial acumen.