New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Team Up For Massive Joint Tour

Although the heyday of R&B is in the past for many fans, some of these artists continue to form part of big performances and develop their careers even further, including Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and New Edition. Via a new video announcement on social media, the three artistic forces announced they will hit the road together for a massive joint tour in the United States.
Per the announcement, all artists here will actually be performing together rather than having separate sets. Still, we have to see how this actually pans out. Tickets reportedly go on sale this next Friday (October 31) via the tour's website. The tour will run from late January next year into early April. Hopefully, fans will get an unforgettable experience across 30 dates.
Furthermore, this joins other recent announcements about these artists making big festival lineups and even some gossip developments. For example, Toni Braxton's relationship rumors got an update earlier this year. She and Birdman allegedly tied the knot in 2024 but filed for divorce just weeks later.
"The New Edition Way" Tour Dates
Considering these artists' legendary catalogs, we're sure these should be some amazing shows for R&B fans and beyond in 2025. In fact, their chemistry and joint performances should make for a very unique and compelling experience. Let's hope it all pans out when they hit the road next year.
January 28 – Oakland, CA
January 30 – Las Vegas, NV
January 31 – Los Angeles, CA
February 4 – Chicago, IL
February 5 – Kansas City, MO
February 6 – Oklahoma City, OK
February 7 – Dallas, TX
February 13 – Newark, NJ
February 14 – Baltimore, MC
February 15 – Boston, MA
February 19 – Indianapolis, IN
February 20 – Detroit, MI
February 21 – Columbus, OH
February 22 – Cleveland, OH
February 26 – Greensboro, NC
February 27 – Charlotte, NC
February 28 – Hampton, VA
March 13 – Washington, D.C.
March 14 – Brooklyn, NY
March 15 – Philadelphia, PA
March 19 – Memphis, TN
March 20, Nashville, TN
March 21 – Milwaukee, WI
March 22 – Minneapolis, MI
March 26 – Cincinnati, OH
March 27 – St. Louis, MO
March 28 – Birmingham, AL
March 29 – Atlanta, GA
April 3 – New Orleans, LA
April 4 – Houston, TX