New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Team Up For Massive Joint Tour

R&B fans are getting a real treat next year, as Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and New Edition are trekking from January to April.

Considering these artists' legendary catalogs, we're sure these should be some amazing shows for R&B fans and beyond in 2025. In fact, their chemistry and joint performances should make for a very unique and compelling experience. Let's hope it all pans out when they hit the road next year.

Furthermore, this joins other recent announcements about these artists making big festival lineups and even some gossip developments. For example, Toni Braxton's relationship rumors got an update earlier this year. She and Birdman allegedly tied the knot in 2024 but filed for divorce just weeks later.

Per the announcement, all artists here will actually be performing together rather than having separate sets. Still, we have to see how this actually pans out. Tickets reportedly go on sale this next Friday (October 31) via the tour's website. The tour will run from late January next year into early April. Hopefully, fans will get an unforgettable experience across 30 dates.

Although the heyday of R&B is in the past for many fans, some of these artists continue to form part of big performances and develop their careers even further, including Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and New Edition. Via a new video announcement on social media, the three artistic forces announced they will hit the road together for a massive joint tour in the United States.

