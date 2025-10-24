New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Team Up For Massive Joint Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New Edition Boyz 2 Men Toni Braxton Joint Tour Music News
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Musical performers Boyz II Men stand on the sidelines before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
R&B fans are getting a real treat next year, as Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and New Edition are trekking from January to April.

Although the heyday of R&B is in the past for many fans, some of these artists continue to form part of big performances and develop their careers even further, including Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and New Edition. Via a new video announcement on social media, the three artistic forces announced they will hit the road together for a massive joint tour in the United States.

Per the announcement, all artists here will actually be performing together rather than having separate sets. Still, we have to see how this actually pans out. Tickets reportedly go on sale this next Friday (October 31) via the tour's website. The tour will run from late January next year into early April. Hopefully, fans will get an unforgettable experience across 30 dates.

Furthermore, this joins other recent announcements about these artists making big festival lineups and even some gossip developments. For example, Toni Braxton's relationship rumors got an update earlier this year. She and Birdman allegedly tied the knot in 2024 but filed for divorce just weeks later.

Read More: Boyz II Men Hits: Philly Crooners' Best Songs

"The New Edition Way" Tour Dates

Considering these artists' legendary catalogs, we're sure these should be some amazing shows for R&B fans and beyond in 2025. In fact, their chemistry and joint performances should make for a very unique and compelling experience. Let's hope it all pans out when they hit the road next year.

"The New Edition Way" Tour Dates
January 28 – Oakland, CA
January 30 – Las Vegas, NV
January 31 – Los Angeles, CA
February 4 – Chicago, IL
February 5 – Kansas City, MO
February 6 – Oklahoma City, OK
February 7 – Dallas, TX
February 13 – Newark, NJ
February 14 – Baltimore, MC
February 15 – Boston, MA
February 19 – Indianapolis, IN
February 20 – Detroit, MI
February 21 – Columbus, OH
February 22 – Cleveland, OH
February 26 – Greensboro, NC
February 27 – Charlotte, NC
February 28 – Hampton, VA
March 13 – Washington, D.C.
March 14 – Brooklyn, NY
March 15 – Philadelphia, PA
March 19 – Memphis, TN
March 20, Nashville, TN
March 21 – Milwaukee, WI
March 22 – Minneapolis, MI
March 26 – Cincinnati, OH
March 27 – St. Louis, MO
March 28 – Birmingham, AL
March 29 – Atlanta, GA
April 3 – New Orleans, LA
April 4 – Houston, TX

Read More: Tamar Braxton Blasts Toni Braxton For "Gaslighting" In Heated Exchange

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Pop Culture Kendrick Lamar Announces "The Big Steppers" Worldwide Tour With Baby Keem & Tanna Leone 6.1K
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Pop Culture Kehlani Announces "Blue Water Road Trip" Tour With Rico Nasty & Destin Conrad 1082
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images & Kevin Winter/Getty Images Pop Culture Chris Brown & Lil Baby To Embark On "One Of Them Ones" North American Tour This Summer 7.3K
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images News Tech N9ne Announces "Independent Grind" Tour With Freddie Gibbs [Update: Tour Dates Added] 4.7K
Comments 0