ESSENCE Festival Announces Stacked 2025 Lineup

BY Zachary Horvath 237 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ESSENCE Festival
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: GloRilla attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube) SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 11: Summer Walker performs on stage during the Honeyland Festival at Crown Festival Park on November 11, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Muni Long arrives at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
This is a big year for the ESSENCE Festival as it's going to help celebrate the 55th anniversary of its namesake magazine.

ESSENCE Festival is bringing the heat this summer with their 31st edition across the board. There will be tons of big-ticket performers hitting the stage both in music and in pop culture. However, this particular year is a big one for the brand, especially when it comes to their long running magazine. In 2025, the publication turns 55 years old, a true testament to how successful they've been culturally speaking. As ESSENCE put it in their announcement of this year's festival, "[it] will be both a time capsule and a forward-looking celebration — honoring the legacy that began on the page and now lives boldly on the stage."

The message for this rendition is also a powerful one: "We are Made Like This." It's to show how vital Black culture is in general. As the outlet says, "It speaks to the generations of Black brilliance that have shaped the world and continue to move it forward." It's all going down in the Crescent City (New Orleans, Louisiana) and will be from July 4-6. Caesars Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center are going to be the major stages that will allow for every performer and speaker at the event to truly make their voices heard.

Read More: Nick Cannon On His "Future Superstars Tour," Generational Wealth, & Maintaining A Legacy Of Compassion

ESSENCE Festival 2025 Details

Speaking of which, this year's lineup is quite impressive. Per Billboard, the names that will surely draw in plenty of spectators will be GloRilla, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Master P, and more. Nas, Buju Banton, Boyz II Men, Davido, The Isley Brothers, and Jermaine Dupri are a few more. The record executive is also hosting a very special tribute for the late great Quincy Jones called "ESSENCE Flowers." It's going to "bring together artists who’ve sampled, studied or shared space with the music titan."

You can buy tickets now wherever is easiest for you, but Ticketmaster in particular is the place to go for them. For now though, it appears that no sort of admission is available at the time of writing. Hopefully, more information will arise sooner than later. We do want to congratulate ESSENCE, though. Not only is another year of the festival coming, but they have managed to maintain a strong presence within music, and the media space overall.

Read More: Trauma Tone Reflects On His First Beat Placement, Cites M.I.A. As A Dream Collaborator, & More For "On The Come Up"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1455
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.4K