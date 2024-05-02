Birdman & More To Celebrate 30 Years Of Essence Fest With Cash Money Reunion

Earlier this week, it was announced that Birdman and his Cash Money crew will get together for a reunion at Essence Fest in New Orleans this summer. The performance, which is scheduled for Independence Day weekend, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic festival.

“The most anticipated reunion goes down at this year’s ESSENCE Fest. You asked, and we delivered,” the festival's official Instagram page announced yesterday (May 1). "For the love of CULTURE, for the love of US. For the love of the 99’ and 2000 — The Takeover has begun. Your July 4th weekend plans have just been confirmed." Tickets for the event are on sale now, though the full lineup has yet to be revealed. It's also to be seen exactly which Cash Money artists will join Birdman on stage. Regardless, fans can't wait.

Birdman & Unannounced Cash Money Artists To Perform In New Orleans

This isn't the only reunion fans have to look forward to, however. For months now, the Hot Boys have been teasing a comeback following B.G.'s release from prison after a decade-long stay. It's uncertain if or when the reunion will take place, though Lil Wayne told the 4HUNNID podcast in February that they're waiting for B.G. to get permission to travel. Juvenile went on to tell TMZ that it's a sure bet, though supporters might have to wait just a bit longer. “No negativity from me, man,” he explained to the outlet. “You know, with me, I’m always like, ‘It’s gon’ happen.’ It’s gonna happen. We gotta let them simmer down a little bit. But trust me though, it’s happening.”

