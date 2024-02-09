Lil Wayne Reveals What's Preventing Hot Boys Reunion

Fans have been requesting a Hot Boys reunion tour for months.

It's no secret that B.G.'s been pushing for a Hot Boys reunion since he was released from prison late last year, and luckily, it looks like Lil Wayne is open to the idea. During a recent appearance on YG's 4HUNNID podcast, he revealed what it would take to get a reunion tour underway. According to him, only a few logistical issues are holding them back.

“We’ve spoken about it a few times but, you know, they have situations. Like B.G. just coming home so he gotta figure out: can he tour? Can he travel? And things like that," he explained. “Juvie ready and Turk ready, but really we gotta see if Geezy can move around.”

Lil Wayne On Hot Boys Reunion

While Lil Wayne says that the hold-up is due to B.G., he's been the most vocal proponent of a reunion by far. Shortly after calling Weezy a "b*tch" on "Gangstafied" with Finesse2tymes, he took to Instagram Live to clear things up. "I tell a n***a I love him and call him a b***h all in the same sentence, man," he described. "You know what I'm saying? You know? Man, look, this family business, man. You know what I'm saying? Shout out to my little brother Weezy too, man. I talked to my little brother last night, man, you know what I'm saying?"

He continued, “Say Juve, there’s people on my line, man, about this Hot Boys reunion... Weezy, stop playing, man. It’s a big bag involved, man. Ya heard me? I know you super rich. I know you like Taylor Swift outchea. Come on, man. Stop playing, man. Let’s get to this bag.” What do you think of Lil Wayne claiming that the only thing currently preventing a Hot Boys reunion tour is B.G.'s travel restrictions? Do you hope they reunite soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

