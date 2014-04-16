Among the many hip-hop artists to hail from New Orleans is rapper Turk. Although he is well known for being a member of the Hot Boys alongside Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G., Turk has had a successful solo career. Since beginning his music career in 1996, he has released five studio albums as well as other projects.His 2001 debut album “Young & Thuggin’” reached #2 on the US R&B charts and #9 on the overall charts.

He has collaborated with several noteworthy artists and producers, both as a solo artist and with the Hot Boys, including Mack 10, Big Tymers, Mannie Frezh, Bubba Sparxxx, Bun B, Chamillionaire, Birdman, E-40, TQ, and others.

Turk was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration on firearm charges that stemmed from the shooting of a police officer in 2004. He was sentenced to 14 years in 2006 for the same incident after he entered an Alford plea. He was released in October 2012 after serving more than 8 years in prison. He immediately got to work and released two mixtapes in 2013, and he signed to Rap-A-Lot later that year. He has yet to announce details for upcoming music, but expect something from Turk soon seeing as though he recently signed a new deal.