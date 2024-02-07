Stephen A. Smith And Lil Wayne To Coach Against Shannon Sharpe And 50 Cent In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe will face off next week during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The two ESPN personalities will serve as the team coaches while also boasting stacked benches of assistants. Smith will be joined by A'ja Wilson and Lil Wayne while Sharpe has added 50 Cent and Peyton Manning. However, their respective rosters are also equally loaded. Smith boasts the likes of Texans QB CJ Stroud, WNBA star Natasha Cloud, and R&B legend Jennifer Hudson. Meanwhile, Sharpe's team includes Cowboys powerhouse Micah Parsons, WNBA star Jewell Lloyd, and streamer Kai Cenat.

The game will take place on a unique glass-covered LED court that is being installed especially for All-Star weekend. As well as the staples such as the Dunk Contest, there will also be a special three-point shooting challenge between Steph Curry and the WNBA's Sabrina Ionescu. Who are you backing - Team Shannon or Team Stephen? Let us know in the comments.

Trae Young Snubbed For All-Star Game

However, one person who will not be attending the All-Star Game is the Hawks' Trae Young. Trae Young is perhaps the most notable absence from this year's NB All-Star Game. Despite finishing third in Eastern backcourt voting, Young was not named as one of the conference's reserves. Young is averaging 27.3 points (8th) and 10.9 assists (2nd) this season. Perhaps it is because the Hawks are 22-28 in one of the league's weaker divisions, but the snub has rung out across the league.

Fans in particular are irate over Young's absence. "Also, definitely put me on team "Trae Young should be an all-star." Not sure what happened there, but think his case is pretty clear in the East. Bizarre that we just take 27 points and 11 assists for granted," wrote Sam Vecenie, senior NBA writer at The Athletic. Furthermore, many people pointed out that Young's numbers are better than last year when he missed out on the All-Star Game. Most fans are taking Young over All-Star reserve Paolo Banchero (23/7/5). Do you think Young got robbed? Let us know in the comments.

