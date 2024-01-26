Steph Curry Proposes 3-Point Challenge Against Sabrina Ionescu, WNBA Star Responds

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu may go head-to-head in a three-point challenge at the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend. Curry first proposed the idea while discussing Ionescu with his teammate, Brandon Podziemski. "I think I've got to challenge her. I think I gotta bring her out, we gotta settle this once and for all," Curry told his rookie teammate. The veteran three-point star was referring to the fact that Ionescu had sunk 37 threes at this year's WNBA All-Star Game. That surpassed Curry's own All-Star Weekend record of 31.

Ionescu, who reached the WNBA Finals with the New York Liberty this season, was quick to respond to Curry. "Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line👀 @StephenCurry30," Ionescu responded on X, formerly Twitter. It's not the first time the idea has been proposed. After hitting her 37 at the WNBA event, Ionescu struck Curry's famous lights-out pose. Furthermore, she openly challenged him to a three-point contest. The NBA is yet to confirm the inclusion of the event at next month's All-Star festivities in Indiana.

Sabrina Ionescu Puts Out Plea For Return Of Custom Insoles

If the event does go ahead, let's hope that Ionescu has a better experience than she did at the final of the WNBA's in-seaon tournament last summer. Ionescu put out a social media plea for the return of a pair of custom insoles. The news came after Ionescu revealed that her pair of custom Sabrina 1s had been stolen from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. "Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena… Please just bring me my insoles back. RIP to my Sabrina 1s," Ionescu wrote on social media.

The Liberty beat the Sparks 82-63 on August 15 before returning to the arena on August 17 after an off-day for a morning shootaround and evening game against the Aces. Ionescu has stated that her shoes were locked up with the rest of the Liberty's gear in the arena and she does not know when they specifically went missing. "We are aware of this situation and are working with Metro Police to investigate," said Brian Ahern, executive director of communications for MGM Resorts International, which owns Mandalay Bay Resort and the arena.

