Steph Curry Pushes Warriors To Make Moves At Trade Deadline

Steph Curry has openly expressed his desire for the Warriors to pursue some season-altering moves before the upcoming trade deadline. “We have a standard that’s pretty evident that, if things stay the same, that’s the definition of insanity, right? Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result? So, as players and what we can do, we have to control our effort, our focus, competitiveness, control the things that we can on the court. Like any NBA season, every organization has stuff that works itself out, you can’t allow yourself to get distracted by that because, whether you’re top of the standings or the bottom, there’s always rumors swirling, there’s always conversations," Curry said.

The Warriors are 17-20 and have just one win in their last four games. They currently sit 12th in the Western Conference, 1.5 games back from the Play-In Tournament. While they are expected to add Draymond Green back into the lineup next week, they must also play without Chris Paul until at least after the All-Star break.

Charles Barkley Warns Draymond Green Amid Warriors Return

Meanwhile, Charles Barkley has praised Draymond Green, but warned the veteran star to keep himself out of trouble. “It's great to have Draymond back, great to have him back. He's a very good player, he's good for the NBA. I hope he gets rid of the antics because he’s a very good player and a good dude, but like I said, he's got to stop putting himself in bad situations," Barkley told TMZ.

Green himself said he was done with "antics" as he prepared to return to the Warriors after his 12-game suspension. "I've cost my team enough. I've cost this organization enough," Green said Tuesday. After three-and-a-half weeks of therapy, Green acknowledged that has been able to see where he went wrong. "It was very easy to open myself up [to therapy] from a personal standpoint because I needed to gather myself, to recenter myself and to recalibrate. It's hard to see things when you're just in it, it's hard to see what's necessary to see," Green said.

