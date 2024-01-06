Draymond Green Reinstated After 12-Game Suspension

Draymond Green has been reinstated from his indefinite suspension, having missed 12 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors expect Green to need about a week to get back up to playing strength. With that timeline in mind, Green might return to the court for Golden State's game in Memphis on January 15. The Warriors have four more games between then and now, meaning they will have to hold on a little longer with Green. After Green's build-up week, the Warriors are next at home on January 19.

The news comes a day after Wojnarowski reported that Green was returning to the Warriors' facility. The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green and currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference. However, Green will likely return on thin ice with the league. With two suspensions under his belt this season, the league will likely come down even harder if anything else happens this season. The Warriors host Toronto on Sunday.

A lot has been said about Green's suspension. Furthermore, at least one pundit believes it could be the end of his time with Golden State. "I think the appropriate question is - is this the end of Draymond Green in Golden State? Because if I'm the Golden State Warriors, if they are looking to trade him and move on from him, who could blame them at this particular moment in time? Because I don't know what future Draymond Green has with this team," Stephen A. Smith said on Get Up! the morning after Green's suspension.

However, Green does have his defenders. "😆This fool is my favorite basketball 🏀 player, WTF Is wrong wit him. 🤷🏽‍♂️that was a mistake, I will apologize for him. 🤨come on it’s a physical game," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram the day after the incident that got Green suspended. Green has remained mostly silent himself since his suspension. He is yet to release a statement about his reinstatement.

