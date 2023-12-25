Lil Wayne Urges Caution From Fans Saying Draymond Green Needs Help

It's been a turbulent NBA season for Golden State Warriors mainstay Draymond Green so far. During the offseason, he was already dealing with drama as reports claimed he was beefing with some of his Warriors teammates. But that was quickly surpassed once the season started. In November, he was ejected from a game after putting Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, something you certainly don't see on a basketball court every day. For that offense, he was suspended for the next 5 games and even found himself being mocked on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this month he was ejected once again, for the third time already this year. His latest ejection came when he hit Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic in the head while trying to draw a foul. Draymond apologized for the incident and claimed it was purely accidental, but despite that, the league suspended him again. This time though, they took the highly unusual approach of suspending him indefinitely for his repeated offenses. The unconventional move unsurprisingly spawned reactions from dozens of figures across the sports world. Now, the music world is weighing in as well. Lil Wayne stopped by an episode of Undisputed to share his thoughts on the situation. Check out what he had to say below.

Lil Wayne Talks Draymond Suspension

In his take on the situation, Wayne urged caution from those saying that Draymond Green needs to seek help. He claimed that people should know more about the situation before claiming that somebody should seek out help publicly. The take didn't sit well with some of the fans in the comments.

"If you are a grown man and clearly have issues with self-control, and look to hurt people unnecessarily, yes you need help fixing your sh*t," the top comment on a repost of the clip reads. What do you think about Lil Wayne's take on the Draymond Green situation? Do you think Draymond needs people in his life to look out for him? Let us know in the comment section below.

