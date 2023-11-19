Draymond Green Parodied On “SNL” After Rudy Gobert Incident

Pop culture juggernaut SNL used its most recent episode to address the biggest sports story of the week - Draymond Green choking out Rudy Gobert. Cast member Devon Walker donned a graying beard and Warriors hoodie to embody Green joining the Weekend Update desk. In the brief segment, Walker's Green jokes about being enraged by the "7 foot baguette" that is Gobert while also addressing his history of on-court violence. "I strangle that trouble. I keep my teammates safe," Walker argues. However, after WU host Michael Che asked about Green punching Jordan Poole, Green added Che to his "hit list".

If you missed it, Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected less than two minutes into Tuesday night's in-season tournament matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves. The brawl broke out after Thompson and McDaniels clashed in transition. McDaniels pulled on Thompson's jersey while the latter contested for a long rebound and the pair remained tangled up amid the ensuing breakaway. The two proceeded to start fighting, leading to a game-stopping brawl. Amid the chaos, Green was seen putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Furthermore, Green was later hit with a five-game suspension for his actions.

Deion Sanders Approves Of SNL Impression

However, Draymond Green isn't the only athlete to have gotten the SNL treatment this season. Deion Sanders expressed his approval of Kenan Thompson's impression of him on a Weekend Update segment last month. “I’m a fan of Kenan, let’s get that straight. I love what he’s brought to comedy. I had the pleasure and honor to host Saturday Night Live before and I’ll never forget those moments," Sanders said of the skit. As for Sanders' SNL hosting gig, that came in February 1995, a couple weeks after he won Super Bowl 30 with the Niners.

Despite this, there's not been much for Sanders to smile about over in Boulder. After a 3-0 start to the season, Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are now 4-7 with one game left to play. They earned their fifth consecutive loss of the year this past Friday after Washington State steamrolled them 56-14. While many diehards will point to how Sanders turned a 1-11 team into a four-win team, it's far from acceptable from the brightest star in college football. The Buffs close out the season against Utah in Salt Lake City next week.

